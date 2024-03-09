Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,557. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

