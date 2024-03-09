International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.4% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $195.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

