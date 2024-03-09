International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.93) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.72. The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

