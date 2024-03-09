International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

