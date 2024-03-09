Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,419 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.