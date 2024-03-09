Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.18

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $31.39. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 33,148 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

