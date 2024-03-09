Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

