Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.72

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 200051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

