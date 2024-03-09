Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 429,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 293,915 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.