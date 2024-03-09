Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.54

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

