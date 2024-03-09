IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,763,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,889,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

