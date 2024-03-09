Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Acquires $60,204.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,281,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

