Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

