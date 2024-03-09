iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.47

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 17928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
