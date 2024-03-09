iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.47

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 17928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.