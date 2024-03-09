iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 355,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 139,250 shares.The stock last traded at $63.52 and had previously closed at $63.23.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after buying an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

