iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2,356.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,617 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 38,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,288. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

