iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.44

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 259757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

