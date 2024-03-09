iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.26

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 3824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
