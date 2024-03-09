iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.26

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 3824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 637.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 587,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,579 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,400,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

