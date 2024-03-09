iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.22

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.22 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 1772825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $422.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.