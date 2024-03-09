iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

