iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.34

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 21874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.49.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

