iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.50

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 161428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

