iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

