iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $104.07. 374,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

