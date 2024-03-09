iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000.

USMV opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

