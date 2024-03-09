iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.