iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $293.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $296.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

