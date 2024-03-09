iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,436. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $182.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

