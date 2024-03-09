iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,436. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.