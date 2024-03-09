iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,436. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.