iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,594,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

