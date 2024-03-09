iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.33

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.33 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 7510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

