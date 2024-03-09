iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Lessened by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 65,267 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

