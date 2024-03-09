Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISDR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

