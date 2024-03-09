ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 359,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,283. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

