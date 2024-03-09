J William Koegel, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Trading Down 1.4 %

CACI stock opened at $374.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $382.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

