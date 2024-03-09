Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

