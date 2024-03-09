James Daniel Fay Sells 20,735 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

