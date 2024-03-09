James G. Berbee Buys 458 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

MGEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

