James Kao Buys 2,289 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $38,844.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 517,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Kao acquired 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao purchased 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,140 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

