Jay Remley Sells 13,261 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,812.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,770.96.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matterport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.