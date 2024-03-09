Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 1,936 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

