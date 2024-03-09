JD.com, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the information services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

JD.com Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $24.75 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

