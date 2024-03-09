Jefferies Financial Group Boosts LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $9.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFST. Barclays boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LFST opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 68,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

