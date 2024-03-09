John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.90

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 10628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $697.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 236,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

