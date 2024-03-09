John M. Sparby Sells 10,046 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,021 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

