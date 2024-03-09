John M. Sparby Sells 10,046 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
R1 RCM Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,021 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
