Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 4.3%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.11 and last traded at $104.47. 61,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 306,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.