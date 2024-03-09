JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $961.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 961 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 961 ($12.20), with a volume of 342100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956 ($12.13).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 840.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.70 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.