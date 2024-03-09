JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,815,686 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $360,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.