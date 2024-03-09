JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $338.21 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $338,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

